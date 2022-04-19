Blasts shook the Abdul Rahim Shahid High School in Kabul on the morning of Tuesday, April 19, in Afghanistan. The explosion has claimed the lives of six people and has left 11 others injured, reported RFE/RL.

The school is located in the Afghan capital's western neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, the residents of which are mostly Shia Hazaras. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The neighbourhood had been targetted by the terrorist organisation Islamic State. IANS reported that there were children among the casualties, although the exact number is not yet certain. Kabul police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said on Twitter that the blasts "caused casualties among our Shi'ite brothers".

German news agency DPA also reported that the blast was carried out using hand grenades. The Taliban government in Afghanistan has said that investigations are underway. In May 2021, bombings near a school in the same area of the Afghan capital killed at least 85 civilians, mainly school girls, and injured dozens of others.