The National Health Family Survey (NHFS) released a report which states that around 57 per cent of children in Uttarakhand are anaemic. It was stated that 73.6 per cent of the children were anaemic in the Uttarkashi district, which fared worst among the districts.

For the last four years, the situation has been ironic. The state was spending around Rs 250 crore for running eight schemes that dealt with malnutrition among children and mothers.

Sonika, Managing Director, National Health Mission, Uttarakhand said, "With the help of multiple schemes and outreach of these programmes, the situation is improving in the state."

The report stated that the border districts had registered better performance than the mainland districts in Uttarakhand. About 36.20 per cent of women from the district of Pithoragarh are said to be anaemic, 43.10 per cent of women from Champawat are abaemic which was followed by 43.7 per cent of women from Bageshwar.

According to the previous year’s NHFS report, it was revealed that there was some improvement in the sex ratio of Uttarakhand with 984 females per 1,000 males. Previously, according to the NHFS report in the year 2015-16, the ratio stood 888 females per 1,000 males.

It was also revealed that in the hill state, there were improvements in deliveries in hospitals. It was noted that the percentage of deliveries in hospitals improved from 68.60 per cent to 83.20 per cent.