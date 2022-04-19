A stray vacancy round for NEET-UG counselling 2021 will be held by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). In order to fill the vacancy seats, especially in all India quota/central institute/central university/AIIMS/JIPMER, this special stray vacancy round will be conducted online.

The MCC of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) conducted an online stray vacancy round for MBBS seats this year. However, it was stated that 325 MBBS seats were still vacant. The details of the vacant seats are available on the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

It was also stated that all the pre-registered candidates who were not holding any seats were eligible to participate in the special stray vacancy round. The committee will not invite any fresh suggestions from the candidates. However, for the special stray vacancy round, it is mandatory for candidates to do fresh choice filling. At the time of choice filling, they will also have to furnish an undertaking with respect to the allotment of seats on the MCC portal.

Irrespective of the category, all the registered candidates are required to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000 for participation in the special stray vacancy round. “The refundable security deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in special stray vacancy round will be forfeited,” read the official notice by the MCC, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

The candidates, who are not holding any seat either in all India quota or state quota, are eligible to participate in the special stray vacancy round. Those who will be allotted seats through the special stray vacancy round will have to report at the allotted institute along with their original documents in order to join the seat.