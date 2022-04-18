The last date to apply for the Tamil Nadu Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) has been extended up to April 24, announced the Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB). The applications are ongoing on the official website, trb.tn.nic.in. While the last date was April 13, it has now been extended after representations were made by some TET aspirants, said the TRB.

The New Indian Express had reported, on April 14, that students applying for TET 2022 had run into technical difficulties on the website. The students called upon the TRB officials and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to extend the last date for application. This request was also repeated by Member of Parliament, S Venkatesan, who, on April 13, had written a letter to Minister of School Education K Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The TN TET 2022 came under fire earlier this year after the TRB revised the eligibility criteria for the test on March 7. While earlier the minimum qualification for a student who had cleared BEd was 40 per cent, it has now been increased to 45 per cent.