A sensational audio clip is doing the rounds at Jadavpur University. The varsity's Teachers' Association, the JUTA has claimed that the voice in the clip belongs to Trinamool Congress Chattra Parishad (TMCP) leader Sanjib Pramanick, who is heard threatening teachers loyal to the JUTA.

The JUTA has claimed that the audio clip is a "larger conspiracy to vitiate the atmosphere" of the institute, reported PTI. The authenticity of the clip has not yet been verified. "We are getting step-motherly treatment at JU. We know who are responsible for this. We know which teachers of JU are responsible. If I have to grab the collar of such teachers, I will. Most of those present here don't know what I am and what I can do," says the voice.

Pramanick has denied the allegations levied on him by the JUTA and has said that the voice is not his. He blamed Left-wing students and a section of Left-leaning teachers of the university and said that they do not want the TMCP to set up base in JU. "It was a 30-second audio (clip) and was a counter to the abusive language used against me by the leader of a Left student organisation a week ago," he said.

This incident follows the shocking events at Aliah University where a TMCP member was seen threatening to slap the Vice-Chancellor, Mohammed Ali. The student, who had been rusticated from the varsity a few years ago for misdemeanors, ppppwas later arrested.

The JUTA's general secretary Parthapratim Roy questioned if such behaviour would become a norm at JU as well. He recounted insults meted out to a group of JUTA teachers, including some lady teachers, when they were returning after meeting the JU VC by a section of the non-teaching staff. "These people taunted the JUTA teachers and even blew horns to insult them," said Roy.

Following the clip, the JUTA has expressed apprehension about the safety of the teachers on the university premises. TMCP state president, Trinankur Bhattacharya said that the voice in the clip has not been confirmed yet, and added, "The TMCP never believes in showing any disrespect to the teaching community."