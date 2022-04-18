A novel attempt at reducing pollution in India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, has come from a faculty member from the Department of Electrical Engineering of the Aligarh Muslim University.

Dr Mohammed Tariq has patented an innovation registered as the 'Smart E-Rickshaw Powered by Solar PV with MPPT Technique and Controlled by Intelligent Positioning System', reported IANS.

The e-rickshaw is being proposed as an affordable and clean mode of transportation for first and last-mile connectivity. The solar power-backed vehicle harnesses clean energy via the power extraction technique and is a fine climate-friendly alternative for transport.

Dr Tariq adds, "This smart e-rickshaw will be equipped with the Internet of Things (IoT)-based 'Traffic Congestion Area Alert' and Intelligent positioning monitoring system using IoT-based sensors," which is certainly an interesting feature to have in a rickshaw. Dr Tariq states that his hope is that these smart e-rickshaws eventually phase out public transport options that contribute heavily to air pollution.