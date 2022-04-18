It's been 70 days since the Tamil Nadu Assembly resent the NEET exemption Bill to Governor RN Ravi after he had sent it back to the House for reconsideration. The Governor is yet to forward the Bill to the President of India and this is an act of insult to the people, stated Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, April 18.

Stalin also stated that on the basis of the steps taken by the Governor when it comes to forwarding the Bill to President Ram Nath Kovind, an all-party meeting will be convened later, if required, as stated in a report by IANS.

Stalin said that according to media reports, the Bill will be forwarded to the President by the Governor.

On the basis of seeking exemption for the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the common entrance test for admissions to medical colleges, Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed the Bill.

For Presidential assent, the Bill was sent to the Governor. However, the Governor sent back the Bill for reconsideration to the Assembly. The Bill was approved again by the assembly and was sent to the Governor in the month of February.

The Chief Minister, while boycotting the tea party which was hosted by the Governor, stated that it would be an insult to about 7.5 crore people of the state as the Bill is said to be the reflection of people’s views, if he participates in the party.

He also stated that no attention is paid to the Bill which is lying in the Governor’s office.

"I have written a letter to the Governor and necessary clarifications have been given," Stalin added.

He also mentioned that he doesn’t have any enmity with the Governor and the relationship between them is cordial.

Stalin also said personally he does not have any enmity with the Governor and the relationship between them is cordial.

"He is a nice person to be with. He gives us immense respect. And as a Governor, we are also giving the necessary respect to that position," Stalin remarked.

Stalin states that it is against the honour of the house and is inappropriate to not forward the Bill to the President.

"It is also disrespecting the people of Tamil Nadu," Stalin added.