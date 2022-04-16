In an effort to push students towards productive hobbies, the Bengaluru branch of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has decided to conduct a summer camp for government students.

The summer camp, which is open to government high school students, will be conducted as part of the cultural wing of the organisation, Srujana. Free for all participants, the summer camp will take place from April 19 to April 21 at Gandhi Seva Ashram High School in Srirampuram.

The camp will involve workshops for the students and will engage them with theatre, dance, illustration and music. They will also have the opportunity to conduct science experiments, engage in sports, and take part in miracle-busting. The volunteers will also narrate moral lessons and value-based stories of freedom fighters like Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh.

According to Kalyan Kumar, Bengaluru District Secretary of AIDSO, the effort is being made for students to engage in activities that encourage good values and ideals. “Students are falling prey to obscene movies and literature. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a severe educational crisis and there is ongoing cultural degeneration among students,” he said.