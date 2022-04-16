It was the demand of O Panneerselvam, Coordinator, AIADMK and Anbumani Ramadoss, President, Youth Wing of PMK that the 24 MBBS seats which couldn't be filled via the All India Quota (AIQ) pool of seats should be returned to Tamil Nadu, as the norm has been.

In a statement, Panneerselvam shared that Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin should consult with the Central government, obtain the aforementioned 24 students and offer it to those students who are eligible from the state.

Panneerselvam also mentioned about 15 medical seats in the state are allocated to AIQ and in the current year, even after conducting four rounds of counselling, 24 seats still remain vacant. Besides this, there are few seats meant for government quota in self-financing colleges which remain vacant too.

Generally, the seats which remain unfulfilled through AIQ are given to states post the second round of counselling, but this year, because of the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court, this wasn't done.

Anbumani Ramadoss put out a series of tweets on April 15 at around 2.00 pm stating how, for each medical seat, Rs 1.5 crore is spent by the government and many students are waiting for medical admissions.

At this point, 24 seats are going to waste because of wrong policies is unacceptable. Usually, the Centre hands over the seats to the state, but not this year. The All India Quota should be abolished and the state government should be allowed to fill all seats, Ramadoss added.