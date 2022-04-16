The probe into the death of a 14-year-old girl from an Uttar Pradesh boarding school has now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The news arrived on April 16 and the decision by the apex court came after the girl's parents filed an appeal that she was raped and murdered.

The appeal had been filed against the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court by which it had refused to transfer the probe to the CBI. The Supreme Court has also ordered the submission of all documents to the CBI by the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh within four weeks.

The incident is almost two years old, dating back to July 2020. The girl was found hanging in a classroom of her boarding school in Noida. The heinous crime and shocking incidents related to it had been first reported to the Haryana and UP police, but after the parents alleged that no action had been taken, they had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.