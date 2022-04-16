The last date to register for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET), 2022, has been extended up to April 30 by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). Earlier, April 15, 2022 had been announced as the last date.



The first phase of MET 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 14, 15 and 16. The second phase of the exam will take place on June 1, 2 and 3. However, the dates for the third phase, which is the last phase of exams, have not been announced yet. The timing for the exams are available in slots and the candidates can choose the slot most suitable to them to write the exam. The slots are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Once chosen, a candidate cannot change their slot.



MAHE has declared the details of the exam and slots on their official website manipal.edu. It has also stated that the dates and times are tentative and subject to change if the university thinks fit. Instructions for the candidates, the registration link and other relevant details are also provided on the website. The registration and payment for the exam will be done online. Candidates are required to visit manipal.edu for the process. They are also advised to save the application form after registering for the exam.

The MET exam is conducted for admissions to Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) of Manipal, Manipal School of Information Sciences (MSIS), Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MCOPS), Manipal College of Health Professions (MCHP) of Manipal/Mangaluru, Manipal School of Life Sciences (MSLS) and Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) of Bengaluru.