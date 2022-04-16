As per the student-teacher ratio, an additional 315 graduate teachers are required to teach lessons to students of Classes VI to X in government high and higher secondary schools in the Coimbatore district.

With the rise in the number of students in government schools, the details of subject-wise teaching posts needed in all government schools as per student-teacher ratio were collected by the school education department.

The details of teaching posts for graduate teachers who handle Classes VI to X from approximately 200 government high and higher schools in the district have been collected by the officials. It is also said that the collection of details for secondary grade teachers and postgraduate teachers is underway in primary and higher secondary schools.

Sources stated that based on the ratio, there should be one teacher for every 30 students for Classes VI to VIII whereas for Classes IX and X, there should be one teacher for every 40 students.

"After the COVID-19 situation, many students have joined government schools due to various reasons. At the same time, there was a need for additional teachers and classrooms in government schools following an increase in the strength of students. As part of it, the department is collecting details to know the posts to be filled subject-wise in the government schools," sources added.

An educational official in the district told TNIE, "Now, graduate teacher post details have been collected in schools. Based on EMIS data, there is a need for 104 additional teachers in Tamil, 73 teachers for English, 49 teachers for Math and 79 teachers for Science and ten teachers for Social Science from Classes VI to X in high and higher secondary schools in Coimbatore."

"Despite this, we have instructed teachers to teach lessons to students through combined classes. So, students attend classes without any difficulties. Data has been sent to the top officials and they would take the decision on teachers' appointments," she said.

Headmaster of Government Higher Secondary School at Arasur, K Kannan, shared, "After COVID-19, more than 300 students have joined here and already, our strength was more than 1,000 from Classes VI to XII. As per the student-teacher ratio, we need nine teachers additionally to teach the lessons. Despite this, we manage this situation."

He also stated that he has taken the necessary steps to hire temporary teachers for the next academic year through parent-teacher association.