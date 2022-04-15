Tamil Nadu's Council of Ministers, led by Cheif Minister MK Stalin and allies of ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) boycotted the At Home, which was hosted by the Governor. This face-off between the Government of Tamil Nadu and Governor RN Ravi was over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Bill.

Though members from AIADMK, BJP and PMK were in attendance at the event which was held in Raj Bhavan, top officials from the government including Chief Secretary, DGP and senior IAS officers were absent.

Ahead of At Home, Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and Ma Subramaniam called on the governor and renewed the Government of Tamil Nadu's request for an early assent to the NEET Bill. Also, for the other bills that are pending with him. After the meeting, the ministers announced that they had to boycott the At Home since the governor gave no assurance whatsoever about forwarding the NEET Bill to the President.

Thangam Thennarasu said, "On September 13, 2021, Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed the NEET Bill. It was delayed for 142 days and returned for reconsideration. The Bill was passed by the State Assembly for the second time on February 8 and was sent for assent. On March 15, when the CM met the Governor and requested him to give his assent, the Governor said he would be forwarding the Bill to President because the Bill was sent to him for the second time. But even after that, the Governor did not do that and the Bill is still pending with him. On January 31, the CM took up the issue with the PM."

"Even after a long delay, the Governor has not given his assent to the NEET Bill which reflects the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu and aspirations of the students of the State. The dignity of the State Assembly has been put into question because of the delay in forwarding the Bill to President," Thangam Thennarasu said.

"Only if the Governor forwards the Bill to President, the Union Government will consider it and at least from the forthcoming academic year, medical admissions in Tamil Nadu could be done as per marks obtained by students in their Plus Two exam," Thennarasu added.

During the At Home event, the governor unveiled a life-size statue of poet Subramania Bharathi and honoured Rajkumar Bharathi, great-grandson of the poet. Plus, a photo session with the poet's family ensued.

Union Minister of State for Information L Murugan, AIADMK MLAs SP Velumani, P Thangamani, C Vijaya Basker and N Thalavai Sundaram, BJP State president K Annamalai, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and other State leaders of the BJP, PMK MLAs Sadhasivam and SP Venkateshwaran, Padma awardees and central government officials took part in the event.