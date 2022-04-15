The JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Advanced exam, which was scheduled to be held on July 3, 2022, has now been rescheduled to August 28. The exam is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and the institute has taken the decision to reschedule the exam.

The registration process will begin online on August 7 and will end on August 11, and August 12 is the last date to pay the fees, which is Rs 1,400 for SC, ST, PWD and female candidates, whereas it is Rs 2,800 for all other candidates. The exam will be held in two shifts on that day. Paper-1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and the exam for Paper-2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The admit card will be available from August 23 at 10 am to August 28 till 2:30 pm.

A copy of the candidates' answer scripts will be available on the official website of JEE Advanced. The feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates will be accepted from September 3, starting from 10 am, to September 4, till 5 pm. And the answer key and results will be released on the website on September 11 at 10 am.

All those candidates who have qualified the JEE Mains exam shall be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. Qualifying the JEE Advanced is a prerequisite to get into the IITs. The concerned candidates can check the details of the revised exam schedule on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.