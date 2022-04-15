Delhi University Vice-Chancellor on Friday, April 15, stated that the issue regarding St Stephen's College's admission policy would be resolved through dialogue. As DU had decided to take admissions on the basis of CUET, St Stephen's College had earlier announced that it would give 85% weightage to the entrance test and 15% weightage would be given to interviews conducted by the college. This policy applies to all categories of applicants and is thus opposed to the university's directions.

However, the college has said that it has the right to form its own admission policy, legally granted to it as a minority institution. The college currently reserves 50% of its seats for Christians and the rest 50% is open to all. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has suggested that the college should give complete weightage to the CUET scores for General candidates, while it can follow the 85:15 weightage for the minority admissions.

The St Stephen's admission policy had been released on April 12, Tuesday. The DU VC has said that the university is not interested in challenging the legal authority of the college in the matter and doesn't want any confrontations. It shall resolve the issue through discussion and would find a suitable solution.