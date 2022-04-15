Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin sent a firm reminder to the Governor with regards to forwarding the NEET Exemption Bill to the President. Apart from expressing dismay and disappointment over “the extraordinary delay” by Governor RN Ravi in forwarding the bill, the CM said that the Governor is bound to fulfil the constitutional mandate by forwarding the bill without any further delay. It was for the second time that the NEET Bill was sent to the Governor for his assent.

Showing belief that the Governor would see the fairness in the request of the state, in his letter addressed to the Governor, the Chief Minister said, "I am confident that when both of us discharge our constitutional duties constructively, the State shall stand to benefit and continue to prosper. I am sure that our relationship would continue to be warm and cordial in the best interest of the people of Tamil Nadu."

MK Stalin also went on to highlight the journey so far when it comes to the NEET Exemption Bill. He wrote: "When the Bill was sent back from your good office to the Legislative Assembly, requiring certain clarifications and reconsideration, we did not view it as an adversarial stand. We had complied with the constitutional process, debated it in detail, clarified the points raised by you and sent it back for reserving the same for the Presidential assent."

Stalin also mentioned how, despite reminders, the Bill did not move from Raj Bhavan. "You may recall that during our last meeting, you assured us that this process will be expedited, but I am pained to note that the bill is yet to be transmitted to the Government of India," he mentioned.

"The NEET issue had been a matter of deep concern for the people of the State and gradually the social consensus on NEET evolved into a political and legislative consensus in the State. The draft NEET Exemption Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is an outcome of such legislative consensus stemming from the will of our people," Stalin added.

"Given this situation, I am sure that you would appreciate our sense of disappointment and dismay at this juncture over the impasse. I am pained to note that despite our repeated efforts to impress upon your good selves on the urgency and sensitivity of the matter, this issue is evoking no positive response from your side," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister added that keeping in mind the critical situation, he had deputed two senior ministers to brief the Governor in person and gain clarity on the way forward within the timeframe. "Unfortunately, I am informed that no positive assurance has been given to them during the discussion." He explained that it is in this connection that he and his Cabinet colleagues chose not to attend the At Home hosted by the Governor.

"Given these circumstances, we consider that it would be inappropriate for us to attend this celebratory event hosted at Raj Bhavan, where the collective will of our society, as well as our Legislative Assembly, have not been given its due regard," he added.

The Chief Minister also recalled how, since the Governor assumed office, the relationship between the government and the Governor has been cordial and productive.

"The State government is pleased to follow all due protocols; extending the official courtesies and observing all norms and conventions with reference to the esteemed office of the Governor. During this period, you would also have observed that my government values the will of the people of Tamil Nadu the most and all our efforts have been focused on converting such collective will into instruments of action and implementation," the Chief Minister said.