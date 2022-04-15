The Haryana government has planned to distribute free tablets among Class X and XII students of government schools. The news arrived on April 15, after a meeting of the high-powered purchase committee was held the previous day. The meeting had been presided over by CM Manohar Lal Khattar.



Personalised and adaptive learning software, along with related content, will come pre-loaded in the tablets. Students will also get access to free internet data with a limit of 2 GB per day. Over 2.5 lakh tablets are to be distributed in this venture.



The purchase of the tablets was approved, along with an additional purchase of the personalised and adaptive learning software for higher classes, and five lakh data SIM cards. The budget for the total purchases will be more than Rs 100 crore.



The tablets will be distributed in the month of May. The scheme is an effort to bridge the digital learning gap for a majority of government school students who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and cannot afford devices such as smartphones and tablets.