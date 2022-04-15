The BCI (Bar Council of India) has stated to the Supreme Court that it plans to conduct surprise visits to law colleges that are considered "sub-standard" by it. The BCI said that it has identified almost 500 law colleges that are below standard.

The BCI also stated that it is planning to constitute a team to look into the matter and this committee will be responsible for making the surprise inspections. If any college is found lacking in the infrastructure or in faculty or having unfulfilled vacancies over years, steps would be taken to close it as a last resolve, it had additionally stated, as mentioned in a PTI report.

The proposed team would be constituted of some former judges, senior advocates and others. The BCI lamented that there are several colleges that resort to unfair means for LLB and LLM exams and award the LLD degrees without following proper procedures. Despite requests, the government has not closed these colleges down.

The BCI mentioned that the State Government and the university which is to govern a new college provide affiliations casually without verifying the information supplied by the institution. “A more monitored process by the appellant (BCI) would ensure that a law college which obtains recognition once, does not rest on that and is required to maintain the parameters as set forth by the Bar Council of India," a PTI report quoted the BCI.

The BCI and the legal education committee also plan to consider introducing a State Level Entrance Test for admissions to law colleges. An affidavit filed in a matter related to reforms in legal education and placements of young lawyers stated that the BCI is constituting a high-powered committee to look into the issue of compulsory chamber placement of five juniors by senior advocates or advocates having 25 years of standing at the Bar.

The Council is also planning to frame rules for online objective tests of the subjects studied during the LLB degree course, to assess the legal aptitude of fresh graduates. Lack of legal jobs is an issue in India, which leads to students choosing to pursue legal education in other countries.