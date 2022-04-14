Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh is on alert as, this week, a total of 20 minors tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, April 11, when 10 more children tested positive, an advisory was issued to schools by the health department of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Across Noida and Greater Noida, schools have been instructed to inform the health department as soon as they come across any child who shows COVID-like symptoms, including, cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea and so on, to ensure that timely treatment is administered, as stated in a report by PTI.

One particular school, which reported 13 students and three teachers as COVID-positive on Monday, has already switched to the online mode of classes for a week.

Though the details of other schools couldn't be ascertained, all the ten students who have tested positive now are from different schools.

The health department, via a statement, informed that 33 more people, which includes ten children, have tested positive for COVID since the morning of Tuesday, April 12. Right now, the total number of active cases in the district is 90.

An advisory was issued by the health department keeping in mind the spike in cases. The advisory was related to reporting about school students catching COVID-19 or displaying symptoms.

"You are requested that if any child studying in your school has cough, cold, fever, diarrhea or any symptom of COVID-19, then you are requested to immediately inform the chief medical officer's office using help line no-1800492211 or email ID cmogbnr@gmail.com, so that proper treatment can be provided in time,” the advisory issued by the chief medical officer stated, as stated in a report by PTI.