The arrangements for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams are being made by education department officials in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The exams are scheduled to begin on April 27.

As many as 59,557 Class X students from Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts will appear for the examinations.

The allotments of chief superintendents, department officers and invigilators have been completed in the three districts. An estimated number of over 345 examination centres will be arranged in the three districts. Additionally, 345 CSs, 345 DOs and 3850 invigilators have been appointed for the examination centres.

On April 10, 11 and 12, the department conducted training sessions for the staff. Both the parents and students might be feeling anxious as the SSC exams are being conducted in offline mode after two years. Hence, the officials are asked to conduct exams in a peaceful manner.

Collector M Venugopala Reddy directed the staff to provide all facilities, along with drinking water, to the students at all the examination centres.

He also stated that CCTV cameras should be set up in problematic areas of all the centres and xerox copy shops which are near the centres should be closed till the examinations conclude.

The Collector also said that all the appointed staff members need to be alert and deliver their duties without any negligence.