A notice was issued to the Government of Tamil Nadu by the Madras High Court on Wednesday, April 13, on a petition that sought orders for a probe by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) into the alleged irregularities committed by top authorities of Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University.

Returnable by April 20, a division bench of Justices M Duraisamy and TV Thamiselvi issued the notice. This was after a petition by retired professor I Elangovan, who is also a former syndicate member, came up for a hearing.

The petitioner informed that no action was taken towards holding a probe even though he had submitted as many as 13 representations to government authorities, including the chief secretary, university chancellor and higher education secretary. Expressing his dismay, the petitioner stated that he received a reply from the authorities that his representations were forwarded to the vice-chancellor (VC) and the registrar (in-charge), against whom the allegations were raised for an inquiry.

The petitioner, Elangovan, has alleged irregularities in assigning or outsourcing confidential examination work, flouting of tender norms, scandals when it comes to exams, awarding pre- and post-exam automation work, irregularities in temporary appointments made by the controller of examinations, misuse of authority by the VC and registrar (in-charge) and financial irregularities. He informed that since authorities of the government did not take any action on the representations/complaints, this has led to a spike in corruption and maladministration as well.

Through a representation dated October 20, 2021, Elangovan had requested the chief secretary to refer the matter to the DVAC for a detailed investigation and further action in accordance with the law, as well as to take action as per Section 8 of Thiruvalluvar University Act, 2002, but no action was taken.