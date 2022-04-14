Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education, Government of Karnataka, announced tie up plans between Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and medical universities in Estonia so that best practices can be exchanged, specifically to bring healthcare to the state via technical solutions.

Post meeting and discussions in this regard with the ambassador of the Republic of Estonia in India, Katrin Kivi, the minister made these announcements at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday, April 13.

Dr Sudhakar said, "Though Estonia is a small country, it has the highest number of start-ups and good technology. They are in the process of bringing reforms through technology in the medical education and health sectors. Estonia has developed good genomic sequencing labs which would help identify diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, schizophrenia and dementia. Estonia has also developed a health registry for the whole of its population and also good telemedicine facility. If we tie up with them, our state will benefit and the people of Estonia will also get to know several good practices that we follow," Sudhakar said.

Estonian Ambassador Katrin Kivi said, "There is a lot we can do to bring healthcare to citizens through technical solutions. Estonia, as one of the most digitised countries in the world, has lots to share, and also has a lot to learn from India, which has such a huge population. Doctors here have a lot more experience as they treat more patients," she said.