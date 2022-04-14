At the end of extended mop-up counselling conducted by the State Selection Committee (SSC), Tamil Nadu, 18 seats remain vacant and 24 All India Quota (AIQ) - States MBBS seats remain vacant after the stray counselling round which was held by the Union Health Ministry.

As per the data which was shared by SSC of the Directorate of Medical Education, four self-financing government quota seats at Annapoorna Medical College and 14 management quota seats remain vacant at the end of the extended mop-up counselling (stray vacancy round). Coupled with the 24 AIQ state seats, the total number of MBBS seats that are vacant in Tamil Nadu is 42.

As per an order of the Supreme Court, a stray round of counselling was conducted by the Union Health Ministry this year as well. Earlier, it used to surrender the seats that are vacant to the state post the second round of AIQ state seats counselling.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr P Vasanthamani, Secretary of SSC, informed that a few aspirants might not join the course post taking seats in the stray vacancy round. Also, NRI lapse seats and candidates leaving after joining the course under the management quota happen regularly. The 18 vacant MBBS seats include NRI lapse seats as well, the SSC secretary said. The State Selection Committee usually surrenders 15 per cent of government seats for AIQ.

Facts in points

- As many as 4 MBBS government quota seats remain vacant at Annapoorna Medical College

- After state counselling, 14 MBBS management quota seats remain vacant

- After stray counselling, 24 AIQ (state) MBBS seats vacant

Source: Directorate of Medical Education, Selection Committee