In a move that is significant, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), which falls under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has put on hold admissions under special provisions. This includes admission through the MP quota.

Dated April 12, a letter was addressed to all Kendriya Vidyalaya schools. It stated, "As per the directions of KVS headquarters, New Delhi, you are hereby informed that "no admissions should be done under Special Provisions (under para 1 of Part B - page no 8,9,10,11) till further orders."

Under these special provisions, Member of Parliaments (MPs) have discretionary power to recommend the admission of ten children to a KV.

As per an official from KVS, who did not wish to be named, currently, the admissions under the general category are going on and entries under special provisions "put on hold for the time being."

"The decision to admit students through special provisions has been put under hold until further order," he told TNIE. He also mentioned that there are about 15 o 16 special provisions under which admissions to KV schools are made. "It is being discussed. We can't say it has been put on hold permanently," the official informed.

As per the guidelines of admissions, there are various categories that come under special provisions that allow admission to central government employees' children, KVS employees' children plus MPs' children and grandsons. "These admissions are done over and above the general admissions," the official added.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi was one of the leaders who raised the issue in Parliament. He had demanded that 7,880 MP quota seats in KVS be scrapped.

"I welcome the move. There should be transparency in admissions. There should not be any chance of corruption. These admissions are not based on merit or reservation. There should be clarity. This is a welcome step that the government has put on hold these admissions," the minister shared.