The view of Kerala University has been sought by the Kerala High Court on a petition alleging insufficient infrastructure facilities in 34 University Institutes of Technology (UITs), established and even administered by the university, leading to grave questions being raised about the quality of education.

Kollam's Prasanth Ramesh is the petitioner who submitted that the University Institutes of Technology are merely colleges that are offering UG courses with vocational purport and intent.

The regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) contemplate five acres of land with infrastructure where tutorial classes can be conducted, a library is there and there's provision for games too. It is the university that has the powers to ensure that everything is run in compliance with the regulations of UGC as it is the competent authority that grants college affiliations.

The university has set up UITs in buildings of government schools or shop rooms that are taken on rent in complete disregard to infrastructural requirements as envisaged under the regulations.

As a result, education that is substandard is being offered with the help of infrastructure that is insufficient and staff members that are inadequate. Complaints have been sent to UGC by the petitioner and the commission has sought action taken report from the varsity. But the university is showing scant regard for UGC's direction and the response of the university shows its audacity to flout the regulations. It also puts on display its reluctance to appoint necessary staff members so that a certain quality of education is maintained, stated the petitioner.

What the petitioner was seeking was a directive to the varsity so that it complies with UGC regulations, in both letter and spirit, for all UITs and meets the infrastructural requirements.