A residential course in software programming was launched by the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), on Tuesday, April 12. It also stated that it was launched in a bid to make skilling aspirational, accessible and inclusive for women and trans women.

According to the statement issued by the university, the fully-funded residential 20-month advanced diploma course in software programming will be run in collaboration with the non-profit organisation NavGurukul, as per a PTI report.

The Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Education and MLA from Kalkaji constituency Atishi inaugurated the programme. In the first batch itself, there are 84 students.

"We are in the 21st century surrounded by technology where Google answers all our questions in mere seconds and yet we are to spend 14 years in the formal education system. Those 14 years tell us what one can and cannot study. With this programme in coding and programming, the effort is to challenge these notions by encouraging students with strong logic to pursue a career in the tech world," Atishi said.

The statement also stated that the programme will provide a new opportunity for girls and trans women to learn and grow in the technical world during the six-month-long training period.