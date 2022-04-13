It is the recommendation of the task force on skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood that job-oriented skills should be inculcated in the syllabus of Class IX to PU. This would be vital to ensure that the requirements of today are met and issues like unemployment are resolved. This will also ensure a bright future for students, Minister for Higher Education, IT/BT, Skill Development Dr Ashwathnarayan CN said.

The minister was speaking at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, April 12, post a meeting with the task force. He informed that S Selvakumar, Head, Task Force and Principal Secretary has submitted the report. It is the aim of the Government of Karnataka that in the next ten years, one crore jobs will be created. The Karnataka Research and Innovation Authority will be established for this very purpose and the Karnataka Digital Economic Mission will be taken up in association with tech giants like Infosys, Microsoft and IBM to ensure that students get internships, he informed.

In all the districts, job facilitation centres will be established, skill development courses will be offered to students post their graduation and soft loans will be given to them, the minister said.

The minister also added that a survey needs to be conducted to check the current level of digital skills that rural students possess. If both the departments and private sector join hands for this, a sizeable development can take place at the rural level, he said.