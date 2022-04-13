The admission prospectus of Jamia Millia Islamia was released on Tuesday, April 12. It stated that the admission forms will be available online from April 14.



Earlier, the university had announced that the admission for eight undergraduate courses will be done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). However, the prospectus mentioned that ten courses would be covered under the exam.



List of the undergraduate courses are BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) History, BSc in Biotechnology and BVoc (Solar Energy), BSc (Hons) Physics and BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature.



The last date for submission of applications is May 12.



The institution will conduct entrance tests for the courses which are not covered under CUET, these will begin on June 2.