Six more private universities will come up in the state of Telangana, including an agriculture university and the world's first pharma university. The State Cabinet on Tuesday, April 12, gave its nod for setting up of the new universities.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that there was a demand in Hyderabad for more private Universities. Rao said that CII, AMITY, MNR, Gurunanak, NICMAR and Kaveri will set up these universities. He said that orders for establishing these universities would be given by the Minister concerned. The Chief Minister said that Kaveri would set up the Agriculture University. CII, with a tie-up with GMR, would set up the Aviation University.

Rao said that several US-based companies evinced keen interest to tie-up with the proposed Pharma University. Most of these universities will be located around Hyderabad.