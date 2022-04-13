Rashtriya Military School will be celebrating the advent of its first girl child this academic year while marking 75 years of its existence through a cycle expedition from April 14, which will touch the whole of South India, including Chennai, and cover 1,795 kilometres.

Lt Col Dipankar Choudhury, the principal of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru, told the New Indian Express, that a motivational campaign is being conducted to spread the awareness of Rashtriya Military Schools and armed forces to the rural masses in southern parts of India. "We will also be spreading awareness among various schools in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh and motivating the girl child in government schools," said school spokesperson Lt Rajesh Sharma.

Initially, six girls from across India have already been selected through a written test and they will be joining the school in Bengaluru in the month of June. "We are building up the required infrastructure and by next academic year, the intake will be 25. They will be trained similar to the way we train the boys. We will also encourage them to take part in boxing as well as swimming," said Lt Sharma.

The uniform for the girls will be a khaki skirt. This also comes after the National Defence Academy is gearing up to enrol the first batch of 19 girl cadets in the history of the institution. The principal also added that the main objective of the event will be to motivate and encourage the youth especially from south Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Kerala to join the Rashtriya Military School and subsequently the defence forces. "The school with a strength of 450 cadets primarily caters to children of service personnel of all arms and services and also has a quota for civilians as proposed by the Defence Ministry," says Lt Sharma.

Interestingly, the cycle expedition will be led by Sharma where the team will conduct motivational lectures and interactive sessions with the rural students of government and private schools. These sessions will be conducted by the respective local administration. The team will also interact with officers of Indian army, navy and airforce at Officers Training Academy in Chennai, Coimbatore, Naval base in Kochi and Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala. The campaign will conclude in Mysuru on April 23. The school is celebrating its 75 years of services to the nation along with India's 75 years of Independence. There are five Rashtriya Military Schools across India and some of its alumni are recipients of Param Vir Chakra, the highest gallantry award of India.