The School Education Department will recruit 9,494 teachers for this year as per the annual planner of the Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB), Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi informed the State Assembly on Monday.

Responding to demands of members on the vacancies of teachers at government schools, the minister said that transfer counselling was being conducted, after which the exact number of vacancies would be known and recruitment would be done.

During the reply to the debate on the demand for grants, the minister said high-tech computer labs will be established at 2,713 middle schools at the cost of Rs 210 crore to enhance the skills of government school students and teachers. This would benefit over 10 lakh students and teachers.

The department also planned to establish smart classrooms in all government elementary schools in the state within four years. In the first phase during the 2022-2023 academic year, 7,500 smart classrooms would be established at a cost of 150 crore. The department has allotted Rs 100 crore in 2022-23 to appoint personnel to clean classrooms, toilets and premises of government high and higher secondary schools through an agency.

The department has planned to establish English labs at 6,029 government high schools and higher secondary schools at the cost of Rs 30 crore to teach students to read, write and speak English fluently. A school of excellence will be established at Chennai at a cost of Rs 7 crore to nurture the next generation of leaders from government schools. Students here will be taught fine arts, science, literature and sports, alongside regular lessons.