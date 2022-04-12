Two separate FIRs based on the complaints received were filed with the Delhi Police on Monday, April 11. This was regarding two student groups clashing at JNU over non-veg food being served by the hostel's mess on Ram Navami.

The two FIRs were registered based on the complaints received by both the student groups. The police mentioned that they have received 20 medico-legal cases so far, as mentioned in a report by news agency PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said that they received a complaint early Monday morning from a group of students who are members of JNUSU (Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union), SFI (Students' Federation of India), DSF (Democratic Students' Federation) and AISA (All India Students' Association) against unknown ABVP students.

"Accordingly, we have a registered an FIR under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)," he said, as quoted in a report by PTI. Now, further investigation is on to collect evidence that is factual and scientific and identifying the culprits.

The complaint mentioned how, at 3.45 pm on April 10, students of ABVP assaulted the meat vendor who visited Kaveri hostel to bring the chicken required for dinner. The two members from the mess who tried to intervene were assaulted too.

At about 7.30 pm, the complainant went on to state, arguments and sloganeering began and the goons started assaulting students. The assault started with fists and kicks and then included rocks, bricks, flowerpots and more. No students raised their hands as a counter and even cyclops security guards were assaulted.

At about 4 pm, students started informing the police while the police said that they received the first PCR call at about 8.15 pm. The complainants accused the police of not taking any action even when women were issued death threats and were abused in sexual terms right in front of the police.

Even ABVP registered an FIR against unknown JNUSU, SFI, DSF students. "Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR under sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code," the DCP said.

Ten students recorded their statements and as per the procedure of the investigation, statements will be taken from victims and witnesses as well.

CCTV footage and videos will be scanned and analysed to identify those involved, said the police.

On Sunday, April 10, two groups of students clashed due to the serving of non-vegetarian food. It was the allegation of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) that ABVP members attached the students while the latter claimed that the "leftists" had tried to obstruct the puja they had organised.