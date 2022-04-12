As per information passed on by Secretary in the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sujata Chaturvedi, the Khelo India University Games will be held in Bengaluru from April 25 to May 3. It is expected to see the participation of 4,529 athletes from 189 universities across the country, Chaturvedi shared on Monday, April 11.



The event will also witness the inclusion of two indigenous disciplines in the sports category — Yogasana and Mallakhamb.



Due to the COVID-19, the event, which was earlier scheduled to take place in the year 2021, was put on hold, as stated by a report in PTI. Chaturvedi shared this after a meeting with officials in Bengaluru.



The meeting was chaired by the Karnataka Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Dr KC Narayana Gowda. He stated that the event will be inaugurated by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.



Jain Global University is the host of the event, according to Chaturvedi.



The event is considered to be held at five different locations including the Jain Global University campus, Jain Sports School, Kanteerava Stadium, Field Marshal Cariappa Hockey Stadium and the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.



The games will be conducted in 20 disciplines where a total of 275 gold medals will be awarded to the winners.



Chaturvedi also stated that the total number of disciplines has risen up to 20 due to the introduction of Yogasana and Mallakhamb



"The introduction of Yogasana and Mallakhamb in the University Games is an effort to preserve and promote the century-old sporting disciplines of the country," Chaturvedi said, as quoted in a report by PTI.



The total estimated spending is Rs 52 crore, of which, Rs 35 crore will be borne by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The event will be broadcasted live on All India Radio. It will also be telecasted through multiple channels of Doordarshan and social media platforms.



She also stated that during the event, awareness on doping will be given to athletes through the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).



Regarding the accommodation of participants, Minister Dr KC Narayana Gowda stated that the university has 3,500 rooms and 1,500 Art of Living rooms will be used.



"We will use 700 rooms around the Kanteerava stadium. We will also utilise rooms of some guest houses," Gowda informed.



A total of 7,500 people, including the athletes, are expected to attend the games.