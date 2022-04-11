A resolution was adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly urging the Centre to withdraw the proposal to conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to courses offered by the central universities, on Monday, April 11.



The resolution stated that just like NEET, CUET will also sideline the diverse school education system across the country, as national exams undermine the overall development-oriented long-form learning in schools, thereby, making students rely upon coaching centres to improve their scores, a report in PTI stated.



Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin moved the resolution and implored the central government to withdraw the entrance test.



"The Assembly feels that any entrance examination that is based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus will not provide an equal opportunity to all students who have studied in varied state board syllabi across the country," it said.



Except for BJP, who staged a walkout, all the other parties such as AIADMK and DMK's allies, Congress, Left parties and others, supported the ruling party's resolution.



Speaker M Appavu said the resolution has been adopted unanimously.