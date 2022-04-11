A Sunni students' federation expressed their concern with regards to a document issued by the education department in Lakshadweep regarding the directions for stitching of the school uniforms, on Sunday, 10 April.



On the account of this issue, the Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) requested the Centre to reconsider the new directions on the school uniforms in Lakshadweep.



SKSSF issued a statement after the meeting which informed, “The Central government is imposing various measures completely disregarding the sentiments of the people of the locality.” SKSSF state secretariat meeting felt that the decision of the Center amounts to attacks on the island's culture and destroys their independence.



The organisation urged all sections of people to jointly fight against the move by the Centre. The state President of SKSSF Panakkad Syed Hamid Ali Shihab Thangal, General Secretary Rasheed Faizi Vallayikkode and others attended the meeting.



Lakshwadeep had given the direction for stitching the uniform. The document issued states that the uniform code for girl students studying up to Class V will be a skirt and a half-sleeve shirt, whereas, for girls studying in Classes VI to XII, the uniform will be divided skirt and a half-sleeve shirt.



The uniform code for boys up to Class V will be half pants and half-sleeve shirts and for those who are studying up to Class XII, it will be full pants and half-sleeve shirts.



It may be recalled that protests had erupted on the island last year over the regulations brought in by the Administrator Praful Patel.