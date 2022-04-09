The police in Meghalaya have been spurred into action after an email, from an alleged member of a terror outfit, threatened not just Chief Minister Conrad Sangma but even threatened to blow up the educational institutions in the state as well.

The sender of the email has allegedly identified himself as an "armed cadre" of a terror outfit and claimed it was sent in "retaliation" against the dearth of jobs in the state. It also threatened to blow up educational institutions, including the North-Eastern Hill University.

The email added that starting May 1, 2022, bombs will go off every week. The email also included a demand. The release of MLA Julius Dorphang who is in jail as he was convicted of raping a minor. It was while he was an MLA, the erstwhile chairman of the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, Dorphang, had committed the crime.

As reported by news agency PTI, it was a media house based in the state who received the email a few days ago and the police have launched a search to net those who are behind this, informed state Special Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Eastern Range) Davis NR Marak informed that a case has been registered by the cyber wing and crime branch of the state police. Both are now investigating the matter.

He also mentioned that the police have taken the email, received from an unidentified person/persons, very seriously. When asked about the allegation that the terror group has links with any armed militant outfit, he said that it can be ascertained only after the investigation.

The superintendents of police have been instructed by the DIG to ensure that all precautionary steps are taken so that security at educational institutions is assured.