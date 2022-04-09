Kadam, India's first polycentric prosthetic knee, was launched by the researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on Friday, April 8. The intention behind coming up with this innovation was to ensure that the quality of life of above-knee amputees becomes a little easier.

This innovative product helps above-knee amputees to walk comfortably and also ensures stability. It goes a long way to reduce the risk of stumbling, as per the statement issued by IIT Madras.

A team at TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) at IIT Madras developed the polycentric prosthetic knee in association with the Society for Biomedical Technology (SBMT) and Mobility India.

The benefits of Kadam are that it offers maximum knee flexion of 160 degrees which makes it easier for amputees to sit in cramped spaces, especially while travelling in buses, auto rickshaws and so on. It also offers the user greater control over the artificial leg while walking, thanks to its multiple axes of rotation.

The product is made by a combination of high-strength stainless steel and aluminium alloy along with the hard chrome plated EN8 pins and high fatigue life polymer bushings. This combination ensures the durability of the product. The product is said to be in compliance with ISO 10328 standards and is affordable for knee amputees. It also includes 30 lakh cycles of fatigue testing.

The NGO based out of Bengaluru, Mobility India, will manufacture and market Kadam for widespread sale.

Johny Tom Varghese IAS, State Commissioner for Persons with Disability in the Government of Tamil Nadu said, "It's phenomenal to see how technology can usher in inclusion in all walks of life."

V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, also spoke at the event.