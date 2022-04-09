A new curriculum for the freshers under the four-year undergraduate programme will be ready in two to three months, stated Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, on Friday, April 8.



On February 11, the executive council of the Delhi University approved the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF), which was designed in compliance with the National Educational Policy (NEP).

"Committees have been formed. They are working on the curriculum and it will be ready in two-three months before the start of the academic session 2022-23," Singh said, as quoted in a report by PTI.



The VC also stated that the new curriculum will be studied by students who will gain admission to the university through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).



The UGCF also includes two important features of the National Education Policy (NEP) —

the multidisciplinary approach and the multiple entry and exit scheme (MEES).



As per MEES, students can exit at the end of an academic year with a degree.



At the end of the fourth year of the undergraduate degree, students will have to earn a total of 176 credits, as per the draft.



In order to get a degree with a major in that discipline, students need to earn a minimum of 50 per cent credits in the discipline they opted for.



According to the draft University Grants Commission (UGC) framework, the students are required to earn 160 credits out of 176 for a four-year degree with honours/research.



When asked about what would be the criteria for a student who wants to switch to DU from another university, the DU VC shared that, "Our framework makes it mandatory that a student will need 176 credits for a degree. A student will have to earn extra credits. We will award a degree only with 176 credits," he said.