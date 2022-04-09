The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will be collaborating with the University of Melbourne to start the institute’s first joint PhD programme. This programme will go a long way in strengthening the research collaboration between the institutions based in Bengaluru and Melbourne, Australia, respectively.

Under this initiative, called The Melbourne India Postgraduate Academy, research scholars and PhD pursuing candidates will work on projects that fall in the domain of Technology and Science.

It will be the institution’s first-ever collaboration with an international university to set up this course. Annually, as a part of the programme, ten students pursuing their PhD will be supported by both the institutions for the next five years.

The term for each student during the programme will be 12 months to 24 months. The programme will include education at both IISc and the University of Melbourne.

Professor Micheal Wesley, who holds the portfolio of Deputy Vice-Chancellor (International) at the University of Melbourne, stated that with the expertise of both institutions they can develop research and research training projects that are important. "It is our honour to announce the intent to extend the joint programme in the field of medicine also," shared the VC.

Previously, the two institutions had collaborated to set up a Coding, Sensing and Communications (CSC) research network.

The aim behind initiating The Melbourne India Postgraduate Academy is to ensure that, when it comes to research, the relationship that the two premier institutes share is further strengthened.

Professor Praveen Kumar, who holds the portfolio of Chairman of IISc International Relations Office, shared his thoughts on this partnership by saying that this is a golden opportunity for students from both the institutes as this will give them a chance to learn from the best of the minds. They will even get to work on projects that are of interest.