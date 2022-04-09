Upskilling is the in-thing in the development of the Electric Vehicles industry. With the boom in EV sales, there is a rush to ensure that students and professionals in the market have the required proficiency to support the technology. In a bid to facilitate that, Telangana's T-Hub has launched an EV Entrepreneurial Programme in partnership with EV Master Class, which is a platform designed to provide a curriculum for EVs to professionals and educational institutions.

So how does this programme work? Apart from mentoring start-ups to upgrade their products for the EV ecosystem, it will also bring the EV curriculum to students in order to make them "industry ready". It has reportedly been designed by "industry leaders" in the EV market and policymakers.

According to a report by IANS, participants will be provided with networking opportunities with other start-ups, corporates, investors and government entities. This will also provide existing EV companies with a pool of skilled talent to hire from, which can enhance productivity in the industry.

T-Hub's CEO, M Srinivas Rao said that the programme will contribute to a sustainable future. "It is tailored to the needs of the Indian automobile industry that is moving towards widespread electrification and will enable the participants to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving EV segment," he said.

The three-month programme will start in May 2022 and is open for applications for relevant candidates across India till April 30.