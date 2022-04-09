So, what was the bomb scare all about in Bengaluru that sent a chill down the spine of 13 schools? Here's what we know.

In and around the city of Bengaluru, 13 private schools received threatening emails. These claimed that explosives have been planted on the school premises on Friday, April 9. Though police concluded that it is a mischief, they have intensified the investigation to trace the miscreants.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the incident a conspiracy that was aimed at disturbing the peace and also soiling the image of the state.

The chief minister also said that police officials have been asked to take these cases seriously and do a thorough check.

“Those who made the bomb threat calls would be traced and arrested. Effective security and investigation measures would be taken,” he said, while making an appeal to the parents not to worry. “There is no cause for worry as far as security at schools is concerned. Necessary precautionary measures are being taken,” he added.

But, what happened?

From around 10.30 am till the evening, this hoax threat email was sent to schools, which, in turn, sent the police into a tizzy. Police sources informed that though the email was sent from multiple email IDs, the purpose behind their creation was singular — sending the prank emails.

“The school authorities alerted the police after checking their emails. The number of schools that have received the threat may go up as many would have not yet checked their mails yet,” an officer said, adding that prank appears to be the only motive behind the hoax threat.

As soon as alerts were received, the police dispatched sniffer dogs and Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad (BDDS) to the schools. “As SSLC exams were being held at some schools, utmost care was taken to ensure that exams were not affected by the search operations. No suspicious articles were found in any of the schools,” said A Subramanyeswara Rao, Additional Commissioner of Police (East), adding that those who sent the emails will be nabbed soon.

Every nook and corner of the schools was thoroughly searched and only then, it was declared a hoax. Here's what the email, received from malinda.boron72@gmail.com, read: “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of life may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!”

Gopalan International School in Hoodi near Mahadevapura, Delhi Public School at Sulikunte in Varthur, St Vincent Pallotti School in Hennur, The New Indian Public School in Govindapura falling under the jurisdiction of Bengaluru city police commissionerate received the emails. Similar emails were also sent to Ebenezer International School in Huskur in Hebbagodi police limits, Redbridge International Academy on Begur-Koppa Road and Candor International School on Koppa Road, both in Bannerghatta police limits, Kunskapsskolan and Inventure Academy in Sarjapur police limits in Bengaluru Rural district. The names of a few other schools that received the mails are yet to be verified.