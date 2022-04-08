The results of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2021, which had been postponed due to an exam leak in November, have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Almost 18 lakh candidates appeared for the test across primary and upper primary levels. Out of these, 66,0592 candidates have qualified the exam this year. The number of candidates who had registered stood at 21,65,179. The results can be viewed on the official website of the UP Diploma in Elementary Education website, www.updeled.gov.in. The candidates can view their results and download the mark sheets.

The test, that was due to be conducted on November 28, was cancelled after it came to light that the paper had been leaked, just hours before the exam was due to commence. It was eventually conducted on January 23. Almost 35 people were arrested in connection with the case, which had been transferred to a Special Task Force for investigation. A copy of the leaked paper was allegedly recovered from a resident of the Shamli district of the state.

The menace of paper leak struck Uttar Pradesh recently as well when the Class XII English paper was leaked during the ongoing board exams and the exam had to be postponed as a result. In this case, apart from suspending top officials, the Chief Minister of the state, Yogi Adityanath also invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA). The case has once again been transferred to a Special Task Force and almost 51 arrests have been made so far.