Corrections can now be made in applications for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022, as permitted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Aspirants can make the necessary changes to their GAT-B and BET 2022 applications as required via the official website, dbt.nta.ac.in.

GAT-B and BET 2022 will be conducted on April 23, but the timings are different. From 9 am to 12 pm the GAT-B examinations will be held and from 3 pm to 6 pm, the BET 2022 exams will be conducted.

Follow these steps to make changes in the application form:

1) Go to dbt.nta.ac.in, the official website

2) On the homepage, click on ‘GAT-B/BET-2022 correction window’

3) Then, sign in. Enter your application number, password and security code, as asked

4) Make the changes as desired

5) Save and then submit after you are done

“Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 08 April 2022,” the official notification from NTA read, as stated in a report by The Indan Express.

Before April 8, 11.50 pm, all required changes need to be made and this is the last opportunity that the candidates will have to make changes to the application form.

Already, the last date for submitting application forms and paying registration fees for GAT-B and BET 2022 was extended to April 3, as opposed to March 31 which was the date earlier.