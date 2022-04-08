Since educational institutions started reopening in Mizoram after two long years of remaining shut due to the ongoing pandemic, student enrollment in the state's government schools has seen been increasing “significantly”, informed a state minister.

It was on April 5, Tuesday, that Mizoram reopened schools for all classes.

"The state government has taken several steps to improve the education system and recruit more teachers, which in turn, prompted parents to send their children to government schools," Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte said, as reported by PTI.

The minister was addressing a meeting at Sakawrdai village which is in the Northeastern part of the state bordering Manipur. It was as per reports received from various schools across the state that the enrollment in governments schools has “significantly increased”, he shared.

In a few schools, the increase in admissions has been by two folds and hence, new classrooms will have to be constructed or the existing ones' capacity needs to be expanded, the minister informed.