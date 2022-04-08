An online course has been designed by Maharashtra's health sciences university, specifically for those students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine and have had to halt their studies. The three-month-long course was launched by the Government of Maharashtra on April 7, Thursday.

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), which has its headquarters in Nashik, along with private entity Elsevier, designed the digital content for the course.

Amit Deshmukh, State Medical Education Minister and Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar (retd), Vice-Chancellor, MUHS, launched the free-of-cost study module, as per a report by news agency PTI.

This is a voluntary course for those students who have come back from Ukraine. The Vice-Chancellor made it clear that this is just a temporary arrangement for students as they have no access to education at the moment.

A mobile application has also been developed by MUHS, particularly for the online learning module. Students will be able to download the application onto their phones and use the course material, the VC said.

Those students who are inclined to take up this course will have to register on the MUHS portal and there will be no fee charged, she explained.

Deshmukh mentioned that this module will be helpful for Indian students who have returned from Ukraine and they should surely take advantage of it.

"As this course has been developed as a stopgap arrangement, there will be no special benefits of this course for the students," said Amit Modi, a senior officer at Elsevier.