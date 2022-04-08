Kuvempu University in Shivamogga, Karnataka, plans to commence the School of Engineering and Centre for Advanced Learning from the next academic year under the Private-Public Partnership (PPP) model besides establishing an incubation centre to encourage the alumni of the university, start-ups and budding entrepreneurs. For the past several months, Kuvempu University was in news over the issue of promoting students of distance education (both graduation and postgraduation) of the 2019-20 batch on a home assignment basis that had brought up differences between university authorities and academic and syndicate members. Now, it seems both the authorities as well the academic council members are working together in the interest of the academic development of the university. The Academic Council (AC) meeting convened recently on March 31, 2022 gave its consent to put up a proposal to commence the School of Engineering and Centre for Advanced Learning by the university in the next AC meeting.

The academic council also accepted to commence a Centre for Advanced Learning by the university to elevate the required skills and knowledge for its students to meet industry standards and thereby, become employable. Speaking with The New Indian Express (TNIE), Registrar Anuradha, said, "The detailed project report of the School of Engineering and the Centre for Advanced Learning is to be tabled in the next AC meeting. It is a good suggestion to commence new and advanced courses. The university needs to put the necessary infrastructure in place to commence these courses."

All the courses commencing under the School of Engineering need to get approval from AICTE, for which the university authorities are engaged in preparing the detailed project report. Under the BTech programmes, the students can enrol for advanced courses such as BTech in Cyber Security, Data Science and Bio-medical Engineering. MSc programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Genetic Technology, Data Science and Analytics and Cyber security will also be on offer. Under the Centre for Advanced Learning, students can get admission into courses such as Postgraduation Diploma (PGD) in Cyber Laws and Cyber Forensics, Information Security and Digital Forensics, Clinical Nutrition and Yoga and Naturopathy.

Registrar (Evaluation) Naveen Kumar told TNIE that all these courses will be self-financing with an industry interface. "These courses equip our students with employability skill sets and thereby, supporting them to move at par with the industry requirements," he added.

The incubation centre

The Kuvempu University authorities are also planning to establish an incubation centre to promote self-employment and nurture innovations and creativity of the students of the university. Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, Prof Veerabhadrappa, said, "The prestige of our university will be elevated with more academic activity on the university campus. The new courses and the incubation centre will support innovation and also nurture the creativity of the students."