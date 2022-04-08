In line with the Railway Board policy to have child-friendly spaces at major railway stations across the country, the first one for Karnataka will make its debut this weekend at KSR Bengaluru station. It has been readied on Platform One and finishing touches are being given now.

Billed Kushi Hub, the 600 square feet space has been handed over by Railways to the anti-trafficking unit of RPF, Nanhe Farishtey as well as NGOs Childline India and International Justice Mission to make it a safe place for kids. Equipped with CCTV cameras, it will be monitored 24x7 with staff present throughout with easy access to it from the Third Entry.

"Toys, books, pantry, toilets and good seating are among the facilities that will be provided here. A key objective behind it is to provide a positive environment and healthy space for children which would make them feel at home and open up about the troubles they are facing," the source added.

At present, children rescued at railway stations are taken to the station master's room or any spare room available as they cannot be taken to a police station, another source said. "These are usually small, dingy rooms and do not put any kid at ease," he added.

Alok Kumar, Inspector General and Principal Chief Security Commissioner, RPF, South Western Railway said, "It will mark SWR's first dedicated space for counselling children rescued by RPF including victims of child trafficking. It is a great initiative for proving psycho-social support and counselling to children in need of care and protection who come in contact with Railways."

According to data supplied by RPF, a total of 581 children were rescued in 2021 with 304 of them being victims of trafficking.