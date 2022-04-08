It was a morning of chaos for some schools in Bangalore on Friday, April 8 as in their inbox sat a chilling bomb threat, claiming that the lives of hundreds were in danger. The threat was reportedly sent to an as yet unconfirmed number of schools that include Delhi Public School in Sulakunte, Gopalan International School in Mahadevapura, New Academy School in Marathahalli, Ebenezer International School in Electronic City, St Vincent Pallotti School in Hennur, and Indian Public School in Govindapura, according to Hindustan Times.

News agency PTI reported that the email was forwarded from the account barons.masarfm@gmail.com. It reportedly read, "A powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention it is not a joke, this is not joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!"

Exams in some of these schools were suspended as the police ordered an immediate evacuation of all schools. Although officials do say that the threat is most likely a hoax, they do not wish to take any chances, they added. Additional Commissioner (West) A Subramanyeshwara Rao told PTI, "99 per cent of bomb threats like these turn out to be hoax later and there was no need for parents and students to get panicky. Search operations were being conducted in the premises of the schools without disturbing the ongoing examinations."

It is to be noted that the threat email has no mention of the reason or the motive behind the action. It conveys the warning of the purported bomb and instructs the schools to inform law enforcement, according to a police official.