The official notification regarding National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) - Undergraduate 2022 date and application process was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday evening, April 6. As mentioned in the official statement, the examination will be conducted on July 17 and via the website, neet.nta.nic.in, the candidates can begin applying online.

It is from April 6 to May 6 that aspirants will be able to apply while May 7 is the last date to submit the fee. Rs 1,600 is the application fee for general category candidates; Rs 1,500 for General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category candidates and Rs 900 for SC/ST/PwBD/third gender category candidates. For those candidates outside India, the fee is Rs 8,500.

As far as the duration of the NEET-UG 2022 exam is concerned, it will be for three hours and 20 minutes, meaning 200 minutes in total. It is in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5.20 pm, that the exam will be held on July 17.

There will be as many as 200 MCQs (multiple choice questions) from physics, chemistry and biology (botany & zoology). In each subject, 50 questions will be divided into two sections, A and B.

English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu — these are the 13 languages that NEET-UG 2022 exam will be conducted in. It will be held in 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.

Candidates need to make sure that the email address and the contact number that they provide on the application form are correct because all communication will happen through them.

Here's how you can register for NEET-UG 2022:

1) Visit the official website, neet.nta.ac.in

2) Click on 'Proceed to apply for NEET (UG) 2022'

3) Enter the credentials as asked

4) After you key in your phone number, you will receive a six-digit OTP

5) Key in the OTP, submit the registration form

6) A provisional NEET application number will be shared, use it for the upcoming steps in your admission process

7) Pay the fee, download the form for future reference