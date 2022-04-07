Plus-II students in schools following the state syllabus have complained that they have not been given adequate practical sessions or the chance to attend a 'model practical exam' before the higher secondary practical exams scheduled to begin on May 3.

Owing to COVID-related restrictions, academic activity over the past few months in schools was focused mostly on theory aspects. Due to confusion over the 'focus area' in the Plus-II syllabus, teachers in most schools rued that they could not even cover the theory aspects fully, giving little time for practical sessions. "We were hoping to make up for the lack of practical experience through special sessions in schools soon after the theory exams. But the narrow gap between the theory and practical exams would leave us with no such chance," said a student of a government higher secondary school in Thiruvananthapuram to TNIE.

The Plus-II theory exams will end on April 26 and the practical exams are scheduled to start on May 3, with only three working days in between. Students say this is insufficient to familiarise themselves with the practical component that carries considerable weightage in the Plus-II exams. Though the number of experiments in practical exams has been reduced for all subjects, students with not enough practice will find it tough, said a teacher. "The Higher Secondary Board should look into the matter seriously and take steps to reschedule the practical exams. At least, 7 to 10 days after the theory exams would be sufficient for holding practice sessions or model practical exams in schools," said another teacher.